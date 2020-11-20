VIP-Media: Paul Vigario Is Giving The SurfCT Team Thanksgiving Weekend Off As A Reward For Working Through 'Unprecedented Challenges' In 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / After a year of challenges and uncertainty, CEO Paul Vigario is giving the team at SurfCT the long weekend of Thanksgiving off.

Thanksgiving is considered one of the quintessential American holidays, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have had to spend holidays apart in 2020. Vigario understands the intrinsic value of a healthy work-life balance. He himself loves spending time with his three-year-old daughter and family.

Founded by CEO Paul Vigario while obtaining a Computer Information degree at the University of Connecticut in 2003, SurfCT has grown to be the number one dental information technology company in the United States. They are an award-winning and internationally recognized company that caters to dentists and elective healthcare practices.

SurfCT understands dental technology, elective healthcare, integrated care, digital workflow and practice automation like no other in the healthcare industry. They have over two decades of experience in dental technology, dental office design, dental systems, med spa and healthcare innovation for private practices.

"Our ability to automate a practice makes us the technology company of choice for doctors in private practice such as dentists, cosmetic dentists, endodontists, oral surgeons, orthodontists, and others like optometrists, plastic surgeons, med spas and even veterinarians. Our growth is a direct result of successful doctor referrals who have experienced the results of practice automation and practice growth by leveraging SurfCT knowledge and experience" Paul Vigario explains.

Being client-centric and building systems to help those clients grow is what makes them different. But besides being client-centric, SurfCT also cares deeply about its Team Members.

"There is no comparison with who we are as a team and what we do for our clients. We build specific systems for doctors, for the way they want to practice, connecting their vision and treatment philosophies to elevate their brand and practice ultimately getting to the 'why' connecting it all to how they want to live their life. We change our doctors lives with practice automation. There really is no competition for SurfCT." Paul Vigario says. "Most private practices before they meet us run like a local coffee shop. With our systems, we turn them into Starbucks. Does Starbucks compete with the local coffee shop owner?"

With the extra time off, Vigario expects Team Members to come back with new energy to successfully close out 2020 at SurfCT, which continues to set the technology bar and tone in the dental and elective healthcare industry.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

202-539-7664

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617695/Paul-Vigario-Is-Giving-The-SurfCT-Team-Thanksgiving-Weekend-Off-As-A-Reward-For-Working-Through-Unprecedented-Challenges-In-2020