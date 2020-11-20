Shape strategic responses through several phases of industry recovery

Fargo Controls Inc., General Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. will emerge as major proximity sensors market participants during 2020-2024

The proximity sensors market is expected to grow by USD 1.09 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the proximity sensors market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006049/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proximity Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The proximity sensors market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Proximity Sensors Market Participants:

Fargo Controls Inc.

Fargo Controls Inc. operates its business through segments such as Proximity sensors, Counters Ratemeters, Timers, and Controls. The company offers a range of proximity sensors such as inductive, capacitive, magnetic, photoelectric, value line proximity sensors.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers a wide range of proximity sensor such as 3300 XL 8 mm proximity transducer system, 3300 XL 11 mm proximity transducer system, 3300 XL ceramic capped probe, 3300 XL NSv proximity transducer system, Bently Nevada 3300 XL series proximitor system, Bently Nevada 3300 proximitor sensor system, 3300 XL 25 mm proximity transducer system, 3300 XL 50mm proximity system, and PROXPAC XL proximity transducer assembly.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers a wide range of proximity sensors such as RDS80004 Series, 100 FW Series, 21 FW Series, 922 series proximity sensors, M12 proximity sensors, M18 proximity sensors, and M30 proximity sensors.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/proximity-sensors-market-industry-analysis

Proximity Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Proximity sensors market is segmented as below:

Product Photoelectric Inductive Capacitive Magnetic Ultrasonic

Application Automotive Industrial Manufacturing Consumer Electronics Building Automation Others

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



The proximity sensors market is driven by Increasing awareness of monitoring and safety systems in automobiles. In addition, other factors such as the growing elevators and escalators market are expected to trigger the proximity sensors market toward an accelerating CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the proximity sensors market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44398

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006049/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/