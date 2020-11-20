The Launching of Gooroo Courses, to Make Learning Engaging and Accessible to Everyone

Newly-Launched Gooroo Courses asks, "Why shouldn't the pandemic give way to tremendous personal potential for the masses?"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Newly-launched and changing the face of idle time,Gooroo Courses comes to the rescue. The subscription-based platform has cracked the code in promoting curiosity and amplifying self-improvement. They make on-demand education approachable. How so? For under $10 a month, pros, enthusiasts, educators, and specialists show up virtually to offer expertise via curated video content on almost everything under the sun. Want to practice singing or slam poetry? How about learning how to play the guitar or master Barre? After all, kings shouldn't always get the jump on rooks when mad chess skills are one click away. Welcome to personal development at your fingertips. Welcome to Gooroo Courses.

With new content added weekly, subscribers can connect with their instructors for a one-on-one experience in real-time or go it alone with pre-recorded content. Bite-sized or a bit more in-depth, courses range in length from as little as eight minutes to just under an hour. With diversity at the fore, instructors hail from all parts of the world, making high-quality content available on everything from sustainable cooking to the SUNY application. Gooroo Courses ticks all the boxes, ranging from academics and personal development to lifestyle topics like art, health, wellness, and religion.

Scott Lee, the CEO and Founder of Gooroo, said, "We have over 1,000 courses that our subscribers have access to anywhere, anytime. We think of it as the perfect solution to the ever-growing problem of isolation in what has become a COVID-induced existence. Whether you use Gooroo Courses to supplement what has become an overall fractured schooling experience or you use them for individualized development, we're on point to meet that need. Our main platform has addressed personalized tutor matching since 2015, so our system is a proven success. Now, we take what we do best to a broader market at a time where we can all use it most."

For every purchased subscription, Gooroo donates an additional subscription to a family in need in an underserved community. With an eye on education for all, the company's mission is simple. Gooroo wants to make learning engaging and accessible to everyone, so their potential is supported and their dreams are realized in an enjoyable way.

About Gooroo

Gooroo is based in New York, NY, with offices in Shanghai and Jakarta. The subscription-based educational technology company is an official vendor and partner of the NYC and Texas Department of Education. For more information, visit https://courses.gooroo.com.

Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/officialgooroo/

https://www.instagram.com/gooroo/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/goorooofficial

https://twitter.com/gooroo_official

Media contact

Company Name: Gooroo

Contact: Scott Lee, CEO & Founder, Gooroo

E-Mail: scott@gooroo.com

Telephone: (646) 791-3081

Website: https://courses.gooroo.com

SOURCE: Gooroo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617700/The-Launching-of-Gooroo-Courses-to-Make-Learning-Engaging-and-Accessible-to-Everyone