Nyxoah to Participate in Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - 20th November 2020 - Nyxoah S.A. (EBR: NYXH) ("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions, today announces the participation of its management team in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Olivier Taelman, CEO of Nyxoah, will participate in a fireside chat as part of conference. The company will also host 1x1 investor meetings from December 1st until December 3rd. Meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

The pre-recorded fireside chat can be accessed beginning November 23, 2020 by visiting Financial Calendar & Events in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.nyxoah.com . An archived replay of this fireside chat will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

Investor and Media Contact:

Nyxoah

Milena Venkova

milena.venkova@nyxoah.com

+32 490 11 93 57

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services for sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio system, a CE-validated, user-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in March 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA approval and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio system.

For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com .

Caution - CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.







