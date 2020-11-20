Please be informed that the trading in new shares in a temporary ISIN in Boozt AB will start today, 20 November 2020 First day of trading in, and official listing of, new shares and existing shares in the permanent ISIN (SE0009888738 - Danish orderbook - BOOZT DKK) - is expected to be 25 November 2020. New shares in a temporary ISIN is conditionally admitted to trading and official listing as per 20 November 2020, provided that the offering is not withdrawn prior to settlement and that the company no later than 24 November 2020 publishes an announcement confirming that the offering will be completed. Trading in the company's shares opens before all conditions have been met by the company and will be suspended if the offering is not completed. Temporary ISIN: SE0015193065 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Boozt, nye -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 5,737,085 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares DKK 105 -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: MID CAP -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOOZT N -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 207080 -------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------- Conditional trading in new shares Please notice that trading in trading in new shares in the temporary ISIN will be conditional (Conditional trading). In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook for the temporary ISIN will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799797