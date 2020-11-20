Copenhagen, November 20, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Boozt AB shares (short name: BOOZT DKK) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. The company has also been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017. Boozt belongs to the consumer services sector and is the 62nd company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Boozt is a leading, fast-growing and profitable Nordic technology company selling fashion online. Boozt offers its customers a curated and contemporary selection of fashion brands, relevant to a variety of lifestyles, mainly through its multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The company is focused on using cutting-edge, in-house developed technology to curate the best possible customer experience. For more information, please visit www.booztgroup.com. "The capital raise and dual-listing in Copenhagen is another milestone in our quest to become the leading player in the Nordics", says CEO Hermann Haraldsson. "Being an Øresund company, it is natural for us to be listed in both Sweden and Denmark. Now we can add another layer to our already strong position in Denmark with increased brand awareness as well as easier access for Danish investors to own a part of Boozt". "We are proud to welcome Boozt to dual list on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market", says Head of Listings for Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "We are very pleased to support Nordic companies that seek the potential for growth, increased access to capital, stronger visibility, and a broader awareness among its Danish and Nordic investors by dual listing with us". *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799569