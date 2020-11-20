Anzeige
WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
Tradegate
20.11.20
08:38 Uhr
566,20 Euro
-1,20
-0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
562,60565,9009:01
562,40565,6009:01
20.11.2020 | 08:41
Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 20 november 2020, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
November 16, 20202.87%0.10%2.97%

The latest notification, dated November 17, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: November 16, 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Attachments

  • 20201120_transparency declaration Blackrock-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e8f0c8e-e5ec-4f49-87b2-de0a3e1d2240)
  • Solvay_2020-11-16_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f8613b02-78fa-4217-aec3-6c1e00cee5b9)

