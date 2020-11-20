Following today's announcement from HusCompagniet A/S on the completion of the offering, please be informed that HusCompagniet A/S now meets the conditions to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 18 November 2020. In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the orderbook. For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799860