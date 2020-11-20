In Spain, Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis has agreed to buy wind and solar power through six different PPAs. In Germany, Enerparc has secured a PPA from German railway operator Deutsche Bahn.Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis announced the signing of five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPA) with three energy providers: Spain-based Acciona, Portugal-based EDP Renewables and Italy's Enel Green Power. The electricity will be provided by six renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 275 MW that these companies are currently developing in Spain. The projects are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...