Iberlyzer will begin operations next year and will produce more than 200 MW of electrolyzers in 2023, with an initial investment of close to €100 million. In addition, the Spanish energy giant has signed an agreement with Norwegian company Nel to build and develop large electrolyzers in Spain.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy company Iberdrola and Norwegian electrolyzer manufacturer Nel, through its subsidiary Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, have signed an agreement to develop large electrolyzers and promote the value chain of this technology in Spain. To materialize the project, Iberdrola and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...