



TOKYO, Nov 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - On December 1, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, will establish a new "Decarbonation Business Department." Creation of the new office targets further strengthening of MHIENG's world-leading business in carbon capture from gas emissions and further acceleration of new initiatives in the area of energy transition, to respond to customer needs amid global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.MHIENG has already made several significant contributions to carbon dioxide (CO2) recovery technology. Jointly with Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc., MHIENG has developed and improved the proprietary Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process (KM CDR Process) in combination with a highly efficient amine-based solvent. Recovery systems utilizing this process are currently operating at 13 plants (thermal power, chemical, etc.) worldwide, giving MHIENG one of the world's strongest track records in this area. Meanwhile, as efforts to achieve carbon neutrality are being ramped up globally, needs are increasing in various spheres: these include flue-gas carbon capture systems not only for existing thermal power plants but also for biomass-fired power plants, steelworks, cement plants and trash incinerating plants, as well as direct air capture (DAC).To respond to such needs, MHIENG's new Decarbonation Business Department will play a leading role in developing recovery systems more readily adoptable by customers and in expanding the range of recovery technology applications. Also, as new initiatives in the area of energy transition, using its chemical reaction technologies cultivated through its abundant experience in the chemical plants business, MHIENG will accelerate commercial viability of technologies for manufacturing clean fuels (carbon-free ammonia, hydrogen), for development and utilization of ammonia-based hydrogen manufacturing technologies, for liquefaction, storage and transport of captured carbon, and for CCUS (carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage) involving use of carbon dioxide converted to other chemicals (methanol, etc.).Going forward, as a core company involved in the field of energy transition - an MHI Group growth area - MHIENG will work closely with MHI and its other business companies toward achieving carbon neutrality on a global scale.