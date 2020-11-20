The new rotating equipment market for the oil and gas industry research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005090/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the rotating equipment market for the oil and gas industry. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in refining capacity across the world," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.

The growing demand for oil and fuel from the transportation and power generation sectors has increased investments in new refinery projects. This has led to a rise in the demand for oil for refining, which has increased the adoption of rotating equipment in oil refineries. These factors are fueling the growth of the market. As the markets recover Technavio expects the rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry size to grow by USD 5.93 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Industry Segment Highlights for 2020

The rotating equipment market for the oil and gas industry is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of (8.17)%.

Based on product, the pumps segment witnessed maximum growth in the global rotating equipment market for the oil and gas industry in 2019. Rotating pumps are extensively used in the oil and gas industry to move extremely demanding media and work under extreme environmental pressure, temperature, and material conditions.

The growth of the market will be significant in the pumps segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

32% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The market growth in APAC is driven by factors such as increasing petroleum consumption and initiatives to increase oil and gas production to meet growing energy demands.

China and the Russian Federation are the key markets for the rotating equipment market for the oil and gas industry in APAC.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The rotating equipment market for the oil and gas industry is segmented Product (Pumps, Compressors, and Turbines), Geography (North America, APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America), and Application (Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Copco AB, Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, KSB SE Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, and The Weir Group Plc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005090/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/