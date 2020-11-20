NEC Laboratories Europe and Cyber Valley research institutions sign Memorandum of Understanding for future AI collaboration

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) research, have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for future close collaboration:

NEC Laboratories Europe and the Cyber Valley research institutions Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (MPI-IS), University of Stuttgart and University of Tübingen. This represents an ongoing effort between the State of Baden-Württemberg, Germany, and its partner province, the Prefecture of Kanagawa, Japan to join forces and support the development of AI technology.

The MoU outlines the intent of NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH and Cyber Valley research partners to explore scientific research cooperation and support for regional start-up companies developing artificial intelligence solutions.

Cyber Valley is Europe's largest artificial intelligence consortium of industry and scientific partners in the fields of machine learning and intelligent systems. The agreement represents a major achievement for the State of Baden-Württemberg and principal sponsor of Cyber Valley in furthering the consortium's position as a leader in artificial intelligence research.

The Memorandum of Understanding was announced at the "Cooperation Event: Baden-Württemberg - Kanagawa" (Kooperationsveranstaltung) on November 19. The virtual event, hosted by Baden-Württemberg International, highlighted scientific cooperation between the State of Baden-Württemberg and the Prefecture of Kanagawa. Baden-Württemberg International is the center of competence of the State of Baden-Württemberg for international economic and scientific cooperation.

The agreement between NEC Laboratories Europe and Cyber Valley research partners lays the foundation for strong, diversified scientific growth in Baden-Württemberg. "We look forward to collaborating with NEC Laboratories Europe on AI research and the fostering of start-ups in the region. With Cyber Valley, the MPI-IS, the University of Stuttgart, and the University of Tübingen have developed a globally renowned AI hotspot, continuing to attract some of the brightest talent and leading corporations in this field. This MoU marks another milestone in the further development of this ecosystem," says Michael Black, Director of the Perceiving Systems Department at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems and Cyber Valley Spokesperson.

NEC Laboratories Europe is the European research division of NEC Corporation, global leaders in technology and communication infrastructure and solutions. NEC's strengths include original research in artificial intelligence and its applied use. For Cyber Valley, NEC's future research collaboration will provide a global perspective in AI research areas such as biotechnology.





For NEC Laboratories Europe, the collaboration offers shared scientific insights and the potential for accelerated scientific discovery. Dr. Juergen Quittek, Managing Director of NEC Laboratories Europe explains, "AI is a technology with large potential to transform our society. Still, the technical challenges are so huge that even leading institutions can substantially benefit from working together."

Detailed discussions will take place early in 2021 to define the scope and nature of the cooperation with the intent of formalizing the relationship in a legally binding agreement.

About Cyber Valley

Cyber Valley is Europe's largest research consortium in the field of artificial intelligence with partners from science and industry. The state of Baden-Württemberg, the Max Planck Society with the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems, the Universities of Stuttgart and Tübingen, as well as Amazon, BMW AG, Daimler AG, IAV GmbH, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the founding partners of this initiative. Moreover, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft has joined Cyber Valley as a partner. Cyber Valley also receives support from the Christian Bürkert Foundation, the Gips-Schüle Foundation, the Vector Foundation, and the Carl Zeiss Foundation.

About NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH

NEC Laboratories Europe located in Heidelberg, Germany was established in 1997 with special emphasis on meeting the needs of NEC Group's European customers. It dedicates research, development, and standardization on cutting-edge information and communication technologies for creating innovative social solutions. Our major research areas are including 5G networks, data science, artificial intelligence, IoT platforms as well as IoT security and blockchain. These technologies will promote NEC Group's Solutions for a better Society in fields of digital health, lifeline and communication infrastructures, safer cities and public services.

For additional information, please visit our website at: http://www.neclab.eu

