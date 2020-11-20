ArcAroma AB: 201120 ArcAroma signs evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT with La Balméenne in Provence

Press release 2020-11-20

La Balméenne, a well-established olive oil producer in France, has signed an agreement with ArcAroma to install and evaluate an oliveCEPT THOR unit. La Balméenne wants to upgrade its EVOO extraction line and will therefore evaluate oliveCEPT for the rest of the season.

The most important factors during the evaluation period will be the possibility of increased extraction volume and improved olive oil quality, but above all the possibility of eliminating the malaxation, which would create a continuous production process. If the evaluation goes well, the goal is that La Balméenne buys an oliveCEPT ODIN unit at the end of the production season, with delivery in June 2021.

"Integrating oliveCEPT in the initial stage of the process, directly after the crusher, has a number of advantages in terms of the amount of extraction and the quality of the final product. We have reliable results that show just that. Going from a batch process to a continuous production process is truly a game changer and a challenge that oliveCEPT is ready for", says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

La Balméenne (www.labalmeenne.fr) is a high quality producer of Extra Virgin Olive. The company started its operations in 1925 and is located in Beaumes-de-Venices, Provence.

