WKN: 4897 ISIN: CA72706K1012  
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
20.11.2020 | 12:08
Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced today that it will be participating in the following industry conferences.

  • 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis MSO Summit: Bob Groesbeck will participate in an interactive presentation and virtual fireside chat on December 15, 2020 at 4pm ET. Register for the webinar here.
  • Cowen's 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference: The Company's Co-CEO Bob Groesbeck, will participate in one-on-one meetings November 30 to December 2, 2020. For more information regarding registering for the 2020 Cowen Boston Cannabis Conference please visit: https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/3rd-annual-boston-cannabis-conference/

For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com
(416) 519-2156 ext. 2230

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617699/Planet-13-Announces-Upcoming-Conference-Participation

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
