Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 20
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 19-November-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|571.42p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|577.26p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|564.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|570.40p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de