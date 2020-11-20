Ultimovacs is a biotechnology company focused on developing a near-universal cancer vaccine. The lead asset UV1 activates the immune system to recognise cancer cells that express human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT, or telomerase), which is expressed in over 85% of cancer types. In these malignancies, cell reproduction relies exclusively on hTERT maintaining the length of telomers. For this reason, UV1 has a broad potential in a variety of cancers, in different stages, and in combination with other treatments. Two Phase II trials in metastatic melanoma (UV1 plus ipilimumab and nivolumab) and mesothelioma (same combination) are ongoing, with results expected 2022. The third Phase II trial should be announced soon.

