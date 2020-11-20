Findit, Inc.: Findit App Has Been Approved for Google Play Store

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a free speech social networking platform that is open to all that provides online marketing services, has updated its existing App called 'Findit' in Google Play Store and the new version went live November 18th.

The new updated version of the Findit App is now available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In the Google Play Store, it is listed under the name Findit; in the Apple App Store, it is listed under the name Findit Right Now App.

Findit allows its members to exercise their first amendment right by exercising free speech. Findit does not censor content provided; it does not include pornography or terroristic threats. Findit does allow people to voice their opinion on any topic they want to. Findit recognizes opinions are not factual; they are simply opinions, and we welcome our members to share their opinions on our open platform.



What's New

This updated release of the Findit App includes a new feature, 'Before and After.' The Before and After Feature provides members the ability to upload images in the Before and After. This release also features an overall new design and layout with regards to color scheme and navigation. What is currently not available in the latest version Certain features that were in the previous version of the app are currently not live in this new update. These features are scheduling posts, including a link, messages, and notifications. We will be implementing these in future updates. These features will be added to this new version after the code is written and tested. Findit, in an attempt to monetize the App, will be looking to partner with an ad provider to run ads in the App to generate revenue through ads. As of now, ads are not running in the App. There is no guarantee that Findit will be approved by an ad provider that will allow the App to run ads that will generate revenue.



Findit does support free speech under the first amendment but does not allow pornography and posts that we deem as terroristic in nature, and we reserve the right to remove these posts. Posts that include link(s) that are not placed in the designated link section of a Right Now post, whether they were created on www.findit.com, the previous version of the App, or the upcoming version that will have a designated link place, can be deleted at Findit's discretion.

Having the option to include a link in one's post provides a great tool for members that are looking to drive traffic to a blog, website, business page, article, news story, or a politician's website.

People who download the App can immediately view the content posted on Findit by its members without ever having to join, create a profile, sign in, or provide personal information. By enabling people to download the App without having to join, members that do posts on Findit can reach a wider audience of people who do not want to have an account on Findit but want to view content that is posted on Findit.

Findit does not run algorithms in the main feed. The main feed is open to anyone to view in the App and on the Findit website. As posts go live, they show up in the feed in chronological order. Findit does not pick and choose what posts show up in the main feed. Members can also view posts from themselves and who they Follow on the Findit website.

With so much going on with censorship and tech giants Facebook, Google, and Twitter testifying in Washington D.C. this past month to explain censorship, Findit supports the 1st amendment Freedom of Speech, empowering its members to post their opinions, no matter how conservative or radical they may be. Findit does not allow pornography, terrorist groups, or terroristic content, or content inciting violence or rioting.

Findit provides all members, regardless of the number of followers, the ability to include pictures, video before and after with a detailed description of each post without a limit on characters. Once the post is live, it can be shared to their other social platforms or shared to other visitors' social networking accounts outside of Findit.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.\

