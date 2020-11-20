Anzeige
Freitag, 20.11.2020
Große Ankündigung! Läuft jetzt der Final Countdown zur Neubewertung?
WKN: A2N6NH ISIN: GB00BFZNKV91 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
20.11.2020 | 13:22
Altona Energy Plc - Result of AGM

Altona Energy Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 20

20 November 2020

Altona Energy plc

("Altona" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Element ("REE") mining projects in Africa, announces that at its Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO
Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman
+44 (0) 7795 168 157
+44 (0) 7880 787 080
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels

+44 (0) 20 3772 0021
Leander (Financial PR)
+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.

© 2020 PR Newswire
