The "UK Digital Banking Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Digital Banking Report, is the latest report based on the UK Digital Banking Report (UKDBC).
The UKDBC is one of the publisher's many ongoing syndicated studies focused on delivering actionable insights to financial services sectors across the globe.
It includes insights on a diverse range of digital banking related topics such as internet and mobile banking, product research and application, data sharing and integration, payments, technology and social media, business sentiment. The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on understanding the evolution of digital for business banking. Some key questions answered in this section include:
- Has COVID-19 had a tangible impact on the use of digital channels?
- How does this differ across different banking activities?
- What are the current levels of comfort with chat bot use?
Companies Mentioned
- Nationwide
- Halifax
- Barclays
- Santander
- HSBC
- NatWest
- Lloyds Bank
- Coventry Building Society
- First Direct
- Virgin Money
- TSB Bank
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- The Co-operative Bank
- YBS Group
- Skipton Building Society
- Bank of Scotland
- Leeds Building Society
- Bank of Ireland
- Birmingham Midshires
- Cheltenham Gloucester
