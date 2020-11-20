The "UK Digital Banking Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Digital Banking Report, is the latest report based on the UK Digital Banking Report (UKDBC).

The UKDBC is one of the publisher's many ongoing syndicated studies focused on delivering actionable insights to financial services sectors across the globe.

It includes insights on a diverse range of digital banking related topics such as internet and mobile banking, product research and application, data sharing and integration, payments, technology and social media, business sentiment. The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on understanding the evolution of digital for business banking. Some key questions answered in this section include:

Has COVID-19 had a tangible impact on the use of digital channels?

How does this differ across different banking activities?

What are the current levels of comfort with chat bot use?

Companies Mentioned

Nationwide

Halifax

Barclays

Santander

HSBC

NatWest

Lloyds Bank

Coventry Building Society

First Direct

Virgin Money

TSB Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland

The Co-operative Bank

YBS Group

Skipton Building Society

Bank of Scotland

Leeds Building Society

Bank of Ireland

Birmingham Midshires

Cheltenham Gloucester

