Researchers at the University of Malaga say they have developed a panel for building-integrated photovoltaics that improves light absorption without losing efficiency and durability.From pv magazine Spain A research group at the University of Malaga (UMA) has designed a PV panel for building-integrated applications said to have improved light absorption without losing efficiency and durability. The panel is based on a novel encapsulation design which changes its color in a way that makes it easier to integrate into buildings. This technique consists of applying an anti-reflective glass on the ...

