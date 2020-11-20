Anzeige
Taat am Wochenende im Visier: Weitere Großhändler springen auf den Taat-Express auf!
PR Newswire
20.11.2020 | 14:22
Dual String Gas Lift First Helps South East Asia Operator Achieve Digitalization Vision

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverwell has completed the world's first successful offshore installation of an intelligent dual string gas lift completion for a client in South-East Asia. Two independently surface-monitored and controlled gas lift production optimisation systems were installed side-by-side in the same well. Silverwell's DIAL (Digital Intelligent Artificial Lift) system has enabled completely independent and remote optimization of production from two producing reservoir zones in this deviated offshore well. In comparison to conventional intervention-based gas lift technologies, the client expects to realize significant enhancements to production rate as well as reduced HSE risk and operating costs.

Silverwell Logo

In a broader strategic context, this installation of DIAL, a digitally enabled technology, will continue to drive a paradigm shift to intelligent gas lift optimization for Silverwell's client. The benefit of dual-string completions in reducing drilling CAPEX by independently producing two reservoirs in one well can now be fully realized in gas lifted fields. The well is also the first on an unmanned platform to be equipped with DIAL. The interventionless and remote operating capability make continuous adjustment and optimization of gas lifted production possible without the presence of production operations personnel on the platform.

Silverwell recognizes that this installation is a significant milestone for its client, a long-time supporter of the company's work. Silverwell also recognizes the invaluable contribution of the company's local installation partner. This particularly the case in overcoming logistical constraints imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Silverwell's digital intelligent artificial lift production optimisation system, visit silverwellenergy.com

About Silverwell

Silverwell is a developer and manufacturer of digitally intelligent gas lift production optimisation systems and is a recognized leader in the gas lift optimisation sector. Silverwell's technology overcomes the well design and operational limitations of legacy gas lift technology, positioning the company at the forefront of innovation and digitalisation in the global oil and gas industry. For more information visit www.silverwellenergy.com.

Media contacts:

Fifth Ring on behalf of Silverwell:

Laura Glueck

laura.glueck@fifthring.com

+ (1) 281-404-4313

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339238/SilverWell_strapline_RGB.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
