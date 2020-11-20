Concordia Maritime CFO resigns from his position

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime AB (publ) CFO Ola Helgesson has decided to resign from his position, after six years with the Company, in order to take on new challenges.

"It has been a real pleasure to work with Ola over many years. During his time at Concordia Maritime, he has strongly contributed to development of both the finance function and the Company's operations in a broader perspective. I would like to thank him for his solid efforts and sincerely wish him every success in his future role," says Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime.

Ola Helgesson will continue in his current role during the notice period or until a successor is in place. Concordia Maritime will immediately begin the process of recruiting a new CFO.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46 31 85 50 03

Mobile +46 704 855003

Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

