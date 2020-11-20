Anzeige
WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
20.11.20
14:13 Uhr
0,834 Euro
+0,016
+1,96 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.11.2020 | 14:52
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime CFO resigns from his position

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime AB (publ) CFO Ola Helgesson has decided to resign from his position, after six years with the Company, in order to take on new challenges.

"It has been a real pleasure to work with Ola over many years. During his time at Concordia Maritime, he has strongly contributed to development of both the finance function and the Company's operations in a broader perspective. I would like to thank him for his solid efforts and sincerely wish him every success in his future role," says Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime.

Ola Helgesson will continue in his current role during the notice period or until a successor is in place. Concordia Maritime will immediately begin the process of recruiting a new CFO.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46 31 85 50 03
Mobile +46 704 855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/concordia-maritime-cfo-resigns-from-his-position,c3241081

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3241081/1338070.pdf

Press release

© 2020 PR Newswire
