The gas detection equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Detection Equipment Market 2020-2024

The growing production volume of shale gas is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as technical challenges in the production of gas detectors will hamper the market growth.

Gas Detection Equipment Market: Product Landscape

Fixed gas detection equipment is mostly adopted in large facilities and is configured using relays and customizable alarm point settings, primarily to ensure that the detectors instantly respond to atmospheric hazards. The demand for fixed detectors is expected to grow, especially from two user end-user segments, which are industrial and commercial sectors due to an increasing number of industries including chemical, petrochemical, textile, food, and biotechnology. These industries require continuous monitoring of gas emissions in areas, including production units, laboratories, and other places. Therefore, the gas detection equipment market share growth by the fixed segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Gas Detection Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest gas detection equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing sales of automobiles, thereby increasing the demand for diesel and petrol, will significantly drive gas detection equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for gas detection equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

3M Co.

Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Inc.

RAE Systems Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fixed Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

