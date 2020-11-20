The gas detection equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The growing production volume of shale gas is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as technical challenges in the production of gas detectors will hamper the market growth.
Gas Detection Equipment Market: Product Landscape
Fixed gas detection equipment is mostly adopted in large facilities and is configured using relays and customizable alarm point settings, primarily to ensure that the detectors instantly respond to atmospheric hazards. The demand for fixed detectors is expected to grow, especially from two user end-user segments, which are industrial and commercial sectors due to an increasing number of industries including chemical, petrochemical, textile, food, and biotechnology. These industries require continuous monitoring of gas emissions in areas, including production units, laboratories, and other places. Therefore, the gas detection equipment market share growth by the fixed segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Gas Detection Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest gas detection equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing sales of automobiles, thereby increasing the demand for diesel and petrol, will significantly drive gas detection equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for gas detection equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- 3M Co.
- Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- MSA Safety Inc.
- RAE Systems Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- United Technologies Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
