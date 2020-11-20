The latest PV installation in West Africa by France's Akuo features an agricultural and social component on a 5-hectare plot of land next to the project site.French independent power producer Akuo has commissioned a 50 MW solar plant in Kita, about 180 km west of Bamako, in the Kayes region of Mali. According to the company, the facility is the largest solar park in West Africa. "This plant is contributing to reducing the country's-dependence on hydroelectricity - currently jeopardized by climate change - and vis-a-vis imported fossil fuel and the use of wood fuel from the country's natural ...

