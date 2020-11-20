DJ Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

PAO Severstal (SVST) Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA 20-Nov-2020 / 17:53 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Melsonda Holdings Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated with PDMR (Alexey Mordashov, member of the Board of Directors) b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" b) Legal Entity 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Identifier code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Global Depository Receipt (GDR) the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification US8181503025 code b) Nature of the Sale of GDRs transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) US$14.67 per GDR 262,811 d) Aggregated information 3,855,437.37 - Aggregated volume US$3,855,437.37 - Price e) Date of the 19 November 2020 transaction f) Place of the Outside of Trading Venue transaction For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 88292 EQS News ID: 1149717 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b15f91445f21bf7bba524c68c1bddc7&application_id=1149717&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

