Freitag, 20.11.2020

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2020-11-26
BondsNORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01

SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 517, SE0010298190, 2024-09-18

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 145, SE0012481349, 2024-06-12

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2412, SE0012621852, 2024-12-18


Bid date2020-11-26
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)5534: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK


1588: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

194: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

576: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

517: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

145: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2412: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK




Maximun 5500 mln in total
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)5534: 1000 mln SEK per bid

1588: 1000 mln SEK per bid

194: 1000 mln SEK per bid

576: 1000 mln SEK per bid

517: 600 mln SEK per bid

145: 600 mln SEK per bid

2412: 300 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2020-11-30
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2020-11-20

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail.


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
