Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2020-11-26 Bonds NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18



STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01



SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18



SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20



LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 517, SE0010298190, 2024-09-18



SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 145, SE0012481349, 2024-06-12



DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2412, SE0012621852, 2024-12-18





Bid date 2020-11-26 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 5534: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



1588: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



194: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



576: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



517: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK



145: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK



2412: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK









Maximun 5500 mln in total Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 5534: 1000 mln SEK per bid



1588: 1000 mln SEK per bid



194: 1000 mln SEK per bid



576: 1000 mln SEK per bid



517: 600 mln SEK per bid



145: 600 mln SEK per bid



2412: 300 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time No later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2020-11-30 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2020-11-20

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail.