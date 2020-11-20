Solos Endoscopy, Inc. Acquires Assets of CYduct, LLC

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Solos Endoscopy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNDY) is pleased to announce that Solos' CEO and majority shareholder, Dominick Gatto, has contributed to Solos the extensive research and intellectual property of CYduct LLC, which he also controls. These assets are pertinent to Solos' future business interests.

CYduct, LLC, formed in 2018, is a development stage company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. With these CYduct assets Solos intends to focus on new strategic developments aimed at improving breast health and wellness, which could result in a new testing method that prioritizes clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. Incorporating this methodology in a medical device would further solidify our position within the breast healthcare market and complement our current MammoView product line," stated Dominick Gatto, Solos' Chief Executive Officer.

"The technology that CYduct has pursued would enable a physician, for the first time, in a clinical setting to easily record and analyze breast disease biomarkers. Such an analysis of the individualized mammary duct microenvironment chemistry, we believe would add significantly to current breast health risk assessment methods. It would provide physicians with the means to deliver personalized breast health care at its earliest possibility, potentially enhancing the lives of millions of women", said Mr. Gatto

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.: Solos Endoscopy Inc. has long provided quality healthcare instruments to Hospitals across the United States. For more than 30 Years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise, as well as the company's inability to raise additional capital, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Solos Endoscopy, Inc.

Investor Relations

(617) 360-9700

SOURCE: Solos Endoscopy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617727/Solos-Endoscopy-Inc-Acquires-Assets-of-CYduct-LLC