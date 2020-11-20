Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 21.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Taat am Wochenende im Visier: Weitere Großhändler springen auf den Taat-Express auf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JKW0 ISIN: CA5368731025 Ticker-Symbol: 28U 
Frankfurt
20.11.20
08:14 Uhr
0,027 Euro
+0,004
+17,78 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHOQUEST DIAMONDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITHOQUEST DIAMONDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2020 | 17:08
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.: Lithoquest Diamonds Announces a Name Change to Lithoquest Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") (TSXV:LDI) today announced that, in accordance with the Company's articles, the directors of the Company have approved a change in the Company's name to "Lithoquest Resources Inc.". There will be no change to the Company's trading symbol.

Effective as of the opening of the market on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the Company's shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name of "Lithoquest Resources Inc.". In conjunction with the name change, the Company's CUSIP and ISIN for its common shares will also change to 536874100 and CA5368741008, respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Resources Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
info@lithoquest.com

SOURCE: Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617730/Lithoquest-Diamonds-Announces-a-Name-Change-to-Lithoquest-Resources-Inc

LITHOQUEST DIAMONDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.