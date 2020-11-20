The Advisor Suite // Marketing with Principles: How Three Marketing Principles Are Challenging An Entire Industry

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Small businesses today seem to be fighting harder than ever before to get new business.

For some, it feels like they are living "paycheck to paycheck" as they limp along until the next sale. Why is there such a struggle to get new leads?

Marketing today is rooted in the idea that if you get the right copy and interrupt the target audience enough that the audience can be persuaded or manipulated into action. There seems to be an endless stream of marketing agencies that claim to have the "perfect funnel" or a quick fix to your marketing needs. Unfortunately, they are successful. Not because it works, but because their product feeds on business owners' pain.

As times goes on, we, the consumer, are building an immunity to the interruption-based marketing that is paired with persuasion and manipulation. We want what we want and we hate being told what to want. This resistance is being developed on a subcortical level, and will eventually lead to the downfall of today's marketing tactics.

If we take a step back and acknowledge that all humans want to connect, we can begin to understand that there is hope for the marketers of tomorrow. What makes you want to spend time with family and friends? What makes a conversation with another person in the check out line enjoyable?

Consider your business as a person with personality, experiences, and a belief system. Your business has wants. It can help others. It has boundaries. Most of all, it wants to connect with others, whether that is with another business or a consumer.

Mike Decker, the principle-based marketer, is the founder of Kedrec and The Advisor Suite, two different marketing agencies, and the host of the podcast "Marketing With Principles". He suggests that all marketers must consider three principles for when a business wants to connect with its target consumer in a healthy and scalable manner.

The Principle of Change

Have you ever wondered why some people can facilitate change while others cannot? Why can some people break that bad habit, while others continue down the same path? What causes some to want to take action now and change while others push it off?

The principle of change suggests unless the pain of change is less than the pain of continuing on, a person will not change. We do not change to make our lives better. If that were the case, we would all eat well, exercise, hold boundaries, and have healthy relationships with successful careers.

We change based on pain mitigation. When someone wants something, they are telling themselves that if they get what they want, it will alleviate the perceived pain. Perception is reality. Success to some is perceived as more painful than their current state. Fast food today to some is perceived as less painful than saying no and eating better with the big picture in mind. We are emotional creatures that want to exist with as little pain as possible.

When you consider a marketing campaign, it is important to not focus on benefits and describe how good their life will be. This is often perceived as manipulation and can be met with emotional resistance. It is also important to not focus on their pain points. There is enough fear in the news and media as it is. The framework must focus on what they want, through their eyes.

The Principle of Permission

If a stranger started talking to you out of the blue, would it bug you? Have you ever started a conversation with someone and then regretted it after a few minutes? These are the same feelings felt by the consumer when a business tries to talk to them.

The principle of permission suggests that unless someone gives you permission to speak to them, it does not matter how loud you are, they are not listening. This is true when family, friends, and businesses try to talk.

Too often, businesses build their marketing campaigns as if they were asking someone to marry them on the first date. Getting permission from the consumer through strategically positioned content is the same as courting your significant other.

At this point, you may be wondering how a business can "get permission" to speak to the consumer. Decker suggests three steps. First, advertise value that does not require any commitment. Second, exchange that value for an email or a placed cookie. If a cookie is placed, retarget them for a period of time until you get the email or enough time passes. Third, collect data and find out what they want. Once you know what they want, you can proceed to the principle of direction.

The Principle of Direction

The principle of direction suggests that unless you clearly state what you are offering, set expectations, and show what the next steps are, there is a high probability you will lose the consumer. Decker believes it must be done in that order for the consumer to feel a safe progression to a decision. Ambiguity instills fear and uncertainty. Be clear in your content.

When you have permission from the consumer, and you know what they want, you can enter back into the picture with a clear offer. There is less resistance because they have already signaled that this is something they want. At this point, it is about building mutual trust and respect until the time is right. Some people date for a few months before they get married while others date for years before that big day. Some consumers take a while before they are ready to buy while others make a quicker decision. Keep the communication going, nurture the relationship, and always be guided by the principles.

If a business wants to connect with their consumers on the same level that individuals want meaningful relationships, Decker postulates that they must be guided by these three principles. If you want to learn more about these principles, or continue refining your marketing skills, you can listen to Decker's new podcast, Marketing With Principles.

