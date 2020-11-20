Meet Amy Wilson, The Small Business Marketing Expert, Mother, And Founder Of Red Bow Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / When Amy Wilson founded Red Bow Marketing two years ago, her mission was to help other small businesses succeed.

The daughter of a real estate business mogul and nurse, Amy spent the majority of her adolescence moving around the country. From Utah to Chicago, Los Angeles to Denver, and finally back to Utah, Amy developed a sense of adventure early in life. A mission with the LDS church took her to Brazil, where she spent 18 months serving and learning Portuguese. She returned to the states and attended Utah Valley University where she obtained a business management degree and specialized in social media marketing.

Amy and her husband married in 2016 and she landed a job at a large digital marketing agency. Over the next three years, she honed her marketing skills and developed a passion for helping small businesses develop a results-oriented, yet affordable marketing strategy. Not long after, her husband got into med-school at the University of Utah and their first daughter was born.

Armed with a renewed desire to provide for her family and support her husband's career dreams, Amy decided to start her own business.

"Red Bow Marketing was founded out of my desire to support my family while providing personalized services to small businesses," Amy says.

While working for her previous marketing agency, Amy saw that small businesses were severely underserved. Many small businesses lack the funds to invest in a large scale marketing strategy and are forgotten entirely.

"Small businesses are my passion!" Amy explains, "I feel like I can make a real difference working with small businesses who may not have a large budget, but are backed by huge dreams and hard work."

Red Bow Marketing is distinguished in the personal touch Amy provides to each client. Many large agencies may not be able to provide customized services to each of their clients. Amy is determined to do things differently.

"Businesses know that when they work with me, they're going to be receiving customized care and services," says Amy, "Because at the end of the day, their success is my success."

Many small businesses may make the mistake of assuming a "one size fits all" mentality, but this can be detrimental to their long term success.

According to Amy, "Your marketing strategy should be personalized and specific to you, your values, and your company goals."

In an industry that is dominated by men, Amy's feminine eye and attention to detail stand out.

"I specifically chose 'Red Bow' as my business name, because I wanted potential clients to immediately know that my business is female-owned," Amy explains.

As a young mother, efficiency is vital. She recognizes that her clients are equally busy. Her goal is to make the experience of working with her as streamlined as possible.

"Being raised by a busy working mother, showed me the value of hard work and balancing family life," says Amy. She is dedicated to setting an example for her children. "I want my kids to see that you can put family first, while simultaneously working hard and pursuing your dreams."

From search engine optimization (SEO), web design, ads, social media strategy, press release, and writing services, Red Bow Marketing provides all the services a small business needs to succeed, but at a fraction of the cost of larger agencies.

"As I get to know business owners and their culture, I hope to help them succeed and see their dreams come to life through improving their online presence and visibility with their users," says Amy.

