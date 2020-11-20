EXIT East/West Realty: Rick Snow, Army Veteran and Real Estate Broker, Is Military And Civilian Family's Top Choice For Real Estate Needs In El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / As a child in a Navy family, Rick Snow moved around nearly his entire childhood.

This meant new schools and new cities every few years. Rick went on to follow in his father's footsteps and enlisted in the Army himself. Over his 20 years of service, Rick and his family moved 6 times, from Washington to Seoul, South Korea, Colorado to California, and eventually, El Paso, Texas. Rick's family immediately fell in love with the beauty and quality of life they had found in El Paso. Therefore, when Rick's final tour came to a close, they elected to put down roots in the west Texas city.

Rick set out to find employment that would afford him both flexibility and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. Real Estate was a natural fit. In 2000, Rick Snow obtained his Real Estate license, and just 5 years later, became a Broker.

Today, Rick's brokerage, Exit East/West Realty, oversees a team of 80+ real estate agents and is dedicated to serving the community of civilians and military families alike in El Paso, Texas. He holds numerous real estate designations and certifications, including Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), and the Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA). Rick was also selected as the REALTOR® of the Year in 2011 for the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS®.

Throughout his 20 years in the army, Rick recalls the stress of finding a new place to live in each new city he and his family moved to. Rick's mission is to alleviate that stress for home buyers, particularly the military families stationed in Fort Bliss. These families are often moving to a place where they may not know anyone and are unfamiliar with the area. Although they can find a wealth of information online, nothing can compare to personal experience and the validation that they're making the right decision.

According to Rick, "My job is to give you all the information that you need so that you can make an informed decision, the decision that's best for your family."

The journey to buying a home is far more than simply finding a house. Rick works diligently with homebuyers to ensure they're finding the right home for their family needs and their budget. Many families may elect to utilize a VA home loan. Rick's experience in the military and his 20+ years of experience in real estate allow him to offer the best advice and guidance to these families.

Although Rick is particularly passionate about helping military families like his own find homes, he is equally dedicated to civilian families buying and selling homes in El Paso. Many consider home buying to be the biggest stressor, but Rick explains that selling a home can be an equally demanding experience. Rick's support in the home selling process has been invaluable to hundreds of families. From staging the homes to recommending the repairs and adjustments necessary to illicit top offers, Rick guides home sellers in every step of the journey.

Above all, Rick Snow is singular in his dedication to his family and community. A Real Estate educator for 15 years and an active member of the Local Association of REALTORS®, the Texas REALTORS®, and the National Association of REALTORS®, Rick is committed to upholding the top standards for professionalism and quality service in the industry.

According to Rick, "Everybody has the right to affordable, quality housing, and our goal is to get as many people in their dream home as possible."

To inquire about Rick Snow's Real Estate services, visit https://www.elpasotxliving.com/.

CONTACT:

Contact Name: Rick Snow

Business Name: EXIT East/West Realty

Address: 299 Shadow Mountain Dr. El Paso, TX 79912

Phone Number: 915-585-3948

Website Link: https://www.elpasotxliving.com/

Send Email

SOURCE: EXIT East/West Realty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617359/Rick-Snow-Army-Veteran-and-Real-Estate-Broker-Is-Military-And-Civilian-Familys-Top-Choice-For-Real-Estate-Needs-In-El-Paso-Texas