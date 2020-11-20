Meet Bust Down Customs: The Premium Yet Accessible Jewelry Brand That Is Revolutionizing The Industry

GARDENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Jewelry should be both affordable and accessible without compromising quality.

This was the vision that brothers and friends Joey Macias, Alex Macias, Chris Macias, and Brian Loudermilk developed out of a mutual desire to find quality pieces that wouldn't break the bank.

Growing up in Southern California, the brotherhood possessed an affinity for fine jewelry but didn't always have the funds to bring their style dreams to fruition. Today's buyers crave two things: quality and transparency in the brands they buy from. In a world of digitalization, greater visibility, and much-needed accountability, brands can no longer put on a front. Perhaps being born with a smartphone in hand generates a notable BS detector, but if Gen Z has taught the industry anything, it's that bells and whistles to cover up shady practices won't be tolerated. When Joey Macias began to hone his dream of a luxury, yet affordable jewelry line, it was accompanied by an intrinsic desire to be able to give back to marginalized communities much like their own.

Joey Macias, Founder of Bust Down Customs

How did you come up with the idea for Bust Down Customs?

Chris Macias: Jewelry has always been something we've been into, however growing up we didn't have the means to buy jewelry. In high school, our dream would have been to find great quality gold pieces that we could afford. So when we started this business, we knew we had to offer good quality at an affordable price.

Bust Down Customs Solid Gold Rope

When was Bust Down Customs conceptualized?

Joey Macias: I had the idea a few years ago, and began to take baby steps to bring it into actualization. However, I was busy with work and school so it wasn't until the pandemic hit in 2020 that I began to dedicate my time to the brand so I brought my brothers and Brian along for the journey. We are a Black and Mexican owned company, which has contributed to our bond and business decisions.

Brian Loudermilk, CFO Bust Down Customs

How has being a first generation American impacted your vision for starting this brand?

Joey Macias: Growing up, our parents did their best to keep us in the best neighborhoods and enrolled in the top schools. This was an incredible opportunity but it also meant that we were often the minority in our classrooms. I never really felt like we fit in. When I decided to drop out of college for a period of time, I felt this feeling of non-belonging even more deeply. It wasn't until I created this company with my brothers and best friends that I began to feel like I truly belonged. That feeling of belonging is something I dream of being able to give everyone. A necklace can't necessarily change someone's life experience, but if I can make owning quality jewelry accessible to other kids like me, it feels like a step in the right direction.

Mook, Co-Founder of Cool Kicks wearing Bust Down Customs

What was the experience of founding a company during a global pandemic?

Brian Loudermilk: It was a unique experience. Quarantine provided us with more time to launch the brand, but we've had our fair share of struggles. We are determined not to let these hard times define us. Instead of being beaten down by our situation, we decided to take this volatile time and turn it into an opportunity.

Brian Loudermilk, CFO wearing stacked silver Figaro's

Are you all still students?

Brian Loudermilk: Yes, we all are active students, attending USC, Claremont McKenna, and El Camino. Being a student while running a business is difficult, but also presents a unique opportunity. Although we may lack time, we've leveraged the relationships school brings to really get this business off and running.

How do you stay motivated amid so much uncertainty?

Alex Macias: We've always openly acknowledged that the only way we'll fail with this business is if we give up. If we never give up we'll always keep learning and getting better. Of course, there are difficult times, but with this mindset, we just keep pushing and utilize each challenge as a learning opportunity.

Model wearing Bust Down Customs Gold Plated Rope & Cuban

Have there been many challenges thus far?

Chris Macias: While there have certainly been hurdles, we've found by treating people right and always trying to do the right thing, things typically end up alright. We recognize that when people are buying from us, it's more than just a transaction. They want to know their money is buying them a quality, timeless piece and that their support is making a difference, this is why we have a one year warranty and give a portion of our proceeds to charity.

Model wearing Bust Down Customs Silver Cubans Stacked

Wow! A one year warranty is pretty big, what led to that decision?

Joey Macias: It all comes back to truly believing in the product. When we were first getting started, I tested out countless suppliers until I found the right fit. We value the experience that our customers have with our product and we want that experience to be a great one, 100% of the time. We would never sell a product that we didn't believe in. Many of the people who are passionate about our product gave it a chance just to support us but ended up being stunned by the quality. This is the type of experience that leads to referrals and word of mouth promotions.

Chris Macias, Co-Founder of Bust Down Customs

What else are you doing to make a difference?

Alex Macias: We give a portion of our proceeds to two charitable organizations, Know Your Rights Camp and Immigration Equality. Each time a customer makes a purchase, we want them to know their money is going towards making change. Know Your Rights Camp was founded by Colin Kaepernick, they work to educate black and brown youths on their rights, empowering them to organize and express their voices. Immigration Equality is committed to fighting for justice for LGBTQ+ immigrant rights. Coming from immigrant parents, we are committed to fighting for change. These two organizations promote the messages and social change we believe in.

Alex Macias, Co-Founder of Bust Down Customs.

What can we expect in the coming months from your brand?

Joey Macias: We have a big season coming up! We're looking forward to a massive Black Friday sale, spreading the word about our brand, and getting in front of as many new customers as possible. Every customer we've sold to thus far has been awed by the product and our attention to detail. We can't wait to get it into more hands this year and continue to exceed the expectations of those we are honored to sell to.

Contact:

Contact Name: Brian Loudermilk Jr., Alex Macias, Chris Macias, Joey Macias

Business Name: Bust Down Customs

Address: 2144 W 144th St. Gardena, CA 90249, United States

Phone Numbers:

Brian: (323) 8994063

Joey: (310) 2970614

Chris: (424) 4560536

Alex: (562) 2414301

Website Link: https://www.bustdowncustoms.com

Send Email

SOURCE: Bust Down Customs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617361/Meet-Bust-Down-Customs-The-Premium-Yet-Accessible-Jewelry-Brand-That-Is-Revolutionizing-The-Industry