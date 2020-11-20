Australian design and manufacturing company PVDymanics has unveiled a solar canopy technology which can be used with both framed and frameless solar modules. The company believes its system can revolutionize the micro-grid market.From pv magazine Australia PVDynamics' Series 100 solar roofing system incorporates PV panels which slide into position "quickly and easily" and are suitable for both framed and frameless solar modules. Andrew Ferris, director of design and business development at PVDynamics, said the company had identified a gap in the market and had designed a solar mounting system ...

