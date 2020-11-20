Regulatory News:

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) would like to inform its shareholders that Société Générale Securities Services (SGSS), 32 rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France, has been selected to manage shareholder registration services for registered shares from 7 December 2020

SGSS will be sending an email or letter by the end of November 2020 to all shareholders whose shares are held in a registered account (nominatif pur), with an account registration agreement setting out the practical arrangements for managing their registered account.

All necessary documents and information for contacting SGSS are available on the Company's website: www.lagardere.com.

