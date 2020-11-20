Park Place Communications: Renowned Entrepreneur Stephen Odzer Shares Tips on How to Drive Innovation in Small Businesses

Renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Adiva Industries., Stephen Odzer, shares tips on how small business owners can drive innovation in today's competitive environment with free-thinking. For more information, visit www.moneyhighstreet.com.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / In an article featured in a prominent business magazine, renowned entrepreneur Stephen Odzer shares helpful tips on how small business owners can foster a culture of innovation and growth in their firms. His article provides a unique perspective for entrepreneurs who want to take their business to the next level.

Odzer, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, started his career as a small business owner. At the age of 18, he started a paper goods business from his parents' basement which grew incredibly successful. He was recognized by Ernst and Young as Entrepreneur of the Year in Distribution in 2000 for his inspirational leadership and the excellent performance of his company.

As a well-known entrepreneur who started from scratch and made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry, Stephen Odzer is a force to be reckoned with. Now, 30 years after the success of his first company, Odzer has once again started a new venture in distribution by the name of Adiva Industries of Henderson, NV. As the CEO of his new company, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge that can only stem from a series of trials and errors, which is a product of lifelong experience.

Free-Thinking and Entrepreneurship

In his article published in Money High Magazine, a well-known business publication, Stephen Odzer offers his unique evaluation on what it takes for a small business to grow to the next level. He mentions that small business owners function differently than leaders of large corporations, in that they are more visible, more present, and more involved in the day to day workings of the company. The daily experiences and responsibilities of a small business owner vary dramatically from that of their counterparts in larger companies. Therefore, their approach to growing their business is also widely different.

Stephen Odzer states that in today's highly competitive world, the one thing that guarantees progress and success is "free-thinking" or creativity. Contrary to common belief that creativity is inborn, Stephen Odzer believes that entrepreneurs can develop this critical skill by taking up a new hobby, practicing a new challenge, or learning a new form of art. According to him, taking this approach helps business owners to be able to think outside the box.

Odzer lists the ingredients required to make a successful busines owner. "Becoming a successful entrepreneur requires determination, passion, and a remarkable level of innovation," he states. "Anybody that heads up a small or large business knows that entrepreneurship requires a lot of courage as well as a little bit of madness. Regardless, the key ingredient to becoming a successful entrepreneur is creativity, also known as free-thinking."

Tips on Driving Innovation

Stephen Odzer reminds readers that they can work on developing their free-thinking skills and then use those skills to effectively solve everyday problems by coming up with unique and creative solutions. He remarks that successful entrepreneurs are able to spot patterns that regular people cannot. Free-thinking allows entrepreneurs to make connections between concepts, solutions, and people that everybody else overlooked. This helps them grasp opportunities that may not be visible to others.

Based on his lifelong experience of growing a business from the ground up, Stephen Odzer provides a list of helpful tips for new and ambitious busines owners.

Use your thinking hat. Odzer advises entrepreneurs to use convergent thinking to come up with the best solution to their problems. His tips in inspired by DeBono's six thinking hats approach. Use iterate thinking. Odzer states that people need to use a non-linear approach to problem-solving and practice flexibility. They need to be open-minded to possibilities when using iterate thinking. Remain positive. According to Odzer, positive thinking is the number one requirement of free-thinking. Not only does positivity boost imagination, but it also inspired a person's creative process which is integral for free-thinking. Don't be afraid to daydream. Although widely considered as a waste of time, Odzer believes daydreaming to be something that allows people to incubate their ideas and bolster their free-thinking spirit.

With the help of these tips and more, Stephen Odzer trusts that small business owners can work to drive innovation and fresh ideas in their companies. He believes free-thinking is a major success factor that distinguishes successful entrepreneurs from others and allows them to reach new heights in their business endeavors.

About Stephen Odzer

Stephen Odzer is the CEO and founder of YBT Industries of Henderson, NV. He was named as CEO of the Year in Distribution by Ernst & Young in 2000. He is a renowned philanthropist who supports organizations that help people with disabilities, such as Republic Jewish coalition, and also advocates for Arab-Jewish business cooperation, among other causes.

