City Church New Orleans: City Church of New Orleans Adopts Safety Measures During COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / City Church of New Orleans is ensuring worshippers have a safe and meaningful experience during in-person visits by following a checklist of protocols related to the current pandemic.

Steps include screening incoming people, more specifically asking them to stay home if they have a fever, a cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath. Those who are aware of having contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the previous two weeks are also asked to take in the service from home. Screening signs have been posted outside the main entrance of the church as an added precaution.

Upon arrival at City Church of New Orleans, worshippers will be able to proceed from the parking lot through the main lobby to the auditorium without the need to touch doors, which will remain open. In addition, visitors are discouraged from chatting in the lobby to help maintain a safe physical distance. Instead, worshippers can greet one another with an "air high-five," an "elbow pound," a wave, or a thumbs up.

Those attending a service are advised to wear an appropriate face mask upon entering the building until seated. The congregation is asked to keep four chairs open between non-family members for added safety. Each row has been safely spaced six feet apart. The church recently purchased a disinfecting fogger as well, which helps disinfect large areas. They will be using this for the worship auditorium (sanctuary) and other large areas beyond just high touch surfaces to provide as much safety and care for attendees as possible.

Hand sanitizer has been made available to visitors throughout the building to help reduce risk. Meanwhile, the church has stepped up its cleaning efforts, targeting high-touch surfaces on a frequent basis.

Church volunteers wearing nametags are also available for assistance and to answer any additional questions.

Worshippers of City Church of New Orleans are also invited to join the congregation online every Sunday at 10 a.m. Children are invited to join parents during a service, but the Children's Ministry (Kidz City) remains virtual until further notice.

"Whether you will be with us in person or online, remember, we are one family and one Body in Christ and we are here to support one another," notes the church's administration.

For further information, call 504-246-5121 or email communications@citychurchnola.com.

About City Church of New Orleans

City Church of New Orleans located at 13123 I-10 Service Road New Orleans, Louisiana, works to fulfill its vision of inspiring people to reach out to others and give generously. Along with providing dynamic worship services, it offers a variety of community services including its outreach ministry, iCare. It also provides educational opportunities through City College and Bishop McManus Academy. Learn more by visiting the church's websites at citychurchnola.com.

