Große Ankündigung! Läuft jetzt der Final Countdown zur Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
20.11.2020 | 18:22
G20 Riyadh Summit: Post-Presidency Press Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The G20 Riyadh Summit will be held virtually from November 21 - 22, 2020.

The G20 Presidency Press Conference will be conducted after the conclusion of the second and last day of the Leaders' Summit by Saudi Finance Minister His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Al Jadaan and the Saudi G20 Sherpa His Excellency Dr. Fahad Almubarak.

The G20 Presidency Press Conference will take place following the conclusion of the Summit and the official release of the Declaration.

Media are invited to submit questions online using the submission form found here. Every attempt will be made to answer as many questions as possible during the allocated time.

The press conference will be broadcast by Saudi TV and streamed on the official G20 Media Microsite and Twitter.

© 2020 PR Newswire
