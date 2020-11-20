Uplift Education Shares the Best Gifts to Give and Get for Scholars this Season

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / As we get closer and closer to the holiday season, we wanted to provide you with a little help with your shopping! We have compiled a list of the best gifts that help scholar development and help keep them entertained.

You can make an even bigger impact while you shop for Black Friday deals! Shop at smile.amazon.com/ch/75-2659683, and AmazonSmile will donate to Uplift Education at no cost to you. Once you link it to a new or existing Amazon account, it works just the same as shopping through Amazon, with the addition of Amazon donating 0.5% of all eligible purchases towards supporting Uplift Education.

NOTE: Amazon prices are subject to change.

Top Gifts for Pre-School Aged Scholars (0 - 4)

The VTech Little Apps Tablet teaches young scholars about counting, letters, and even playing music on the piano key

Your scholars will love the Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Building Blocks as they build and develop engineering and creative thinking skills!

Your little scholars are bound to have hours of fun with the TOMY John Deere Build-A-Johnny Tractor Toy as they take apart and put it back together!

With the Alex Discover Ready, Set, School Craft Kit, scholars can get a kick-start on learning the basics: ABC's, 123's, colors, shapes, writing, cutting, and tying their shoelaces.

The Little Tikes Tobi Robot Smartwatch offers different functions for scholars to learn to tell time, built-in cameras for taking videos and selfies, a dance game, and a pedometer to encourage them to get moving!

Top Gifts for Primary School Scholars (K - 5)

The Creativity for Kids Grow 'N Glow Terrarium Kit is an indoor activity for scholars that allows them to craft, plant, water, and grow their own mini-ecosystem.

The Monster Jam, Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote-Control Monster Truck, promotes learning about the elements. This shark truck is equipped with all-terrain wheels and is water-resistant, so your scholar can drive it on snow, mud, rocks, carpet, and even on water!

The 4M Crystal Growing Science Experimental Kit is perfect for young science enthusiasts. This science kit allows scholars to perform 7 different crystal growth experiments.

The Thames & Kosmos Mega Cyborg Hand STEM Experiment Kit teaches scholars about hydraulics, pneumatics, and robotics as they build their own wearable mechanical hand using hydraulic pistons they can operate with their fingers.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet gives parents peace of mind as it offers parental controls and even comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it, and Amazon will replace it for free. It also comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, which provides your scholars access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.

Top Gifts for Middle School Scholars (6 - 8)

Teens Cook: How to Cook What You Want to Eat is a cookbook designed specifically for teenage scholars. With over 75 delicious recipes for meals at all times of the day-breakfast, snacks, sides, dinners, and dessert, this book teaches your teens to cook what they like!

Teen Trailblazers: 30 Fearless Girls Who Changed the World Before They Were 20 tells the real-life stories of authors, activists, painters, politicians, inventors, and icons. These inspiring teenagers are proof that girls can change the world.

Your teenage scholar will have a blast as they learn about music technology while creating and mixing synthesized sounds with the Tech Will Save Us Synth Kit.

Your artistic teenage scholar can begin drawing and painting as soon as they open the box. This 126-Piece Deluxe Art Creativity Set comes complete with all the necessary tools for a beginning artist all the way to a veteran one.

Is your scholar a future architect? The K'NEX Architecture: Golden Gate Bridge will help strengthen their fine motor skills, manual dexterity, and spatial awareness, putting them on a path towards a greater understanding of STEM subjects.

Top Gifts for High School Scholars (9 - 12)

The classic book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens, is now updated for the digital age. The author, Sean Covey, provides a simple approach to help teenage scholars improve self-image, build friendships, resist peer pressure, achieve their goals, and appreciate their parents and tackle the new challenges of our time, like cyberbullying and social media.

97 Things to Do Before You Finish High School is a book about the stuff they don't teach you in high school, like how to plan your first road trip, make a podcast, make a time capsule, or how to make beats like a DJ!

This 3-in-1 Apple charging station is the perfect accessory for your teenage scholar's bedside nightstand or work desk. It charges their iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch all at the same time!

The new and improved Amazon Echo Dot allows your busy teenage scholar to see the time, alarms, and timers, ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

Whether your scholar is left-handed or right-handed, the LapGear Laptop Lap Desk allows your virtual learner to have everything they need to succeed - a massive workspace, non-slip surfaces for a mouse, a wrist pad that keeps your laptop from sliding, two zippered pockets for storage and more!

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information on Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

