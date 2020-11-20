The deep learning market is expected to grow by 7.2 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 45% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005431/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deep Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The growing application of deep learning is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/deep-learning-market-industry-analysis

Deep Learning Market: Type Landscape

Various industries highly prefer the deep learning software as it helps in designing, training, and validating the deep neural networks through a very high level of a programming interface. Moreover, due to industrial digitalization, massive volumes of data are being generated, which subsequently drives the demand for various types of deep learning software solutions. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the services and software segment.

Deep Learning Market: Geographic Landscape

North America had the largest deep learning market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing use of deep learning in various industrial applications such as voice recognition, image recognition, and its growing awareness are some of the factors that will significantly influence deep learning market growth in this region. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for deep learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Vision Processing Unit Market: The vision processing unit market size has the potential to grow by $892.45 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Video Streaming Software Market: The global video streaming software market has the potential to grow by USD 6.38 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth.Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Adapteva Inc

Alphabet Inc

Amazon.com Inc.

Intel Corp

International Business Machines Corp

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Sensory Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing collaboration among vendors

Increasing investments in deep learning

Growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adapteva Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Sensory Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005431/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/