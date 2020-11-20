The deep learning market is expected to grow by 7.2 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 45% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deep Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing application of deep learning is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Deep Learning Market: Type Landscape
Various industries highly prefer the deep learning software as it helps in designing, training, and validating the deep neural networks through a very high level of a programming interface. Moreover, due to industrial digitalization, massive volumes of data are being generated, which subsequently drives the demand for various types of deep learning software solutions. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the services and software segment.
Deep Learning Market: Geographic Landscape
North America had the largest deep learning market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing use of deep learning in various industrial applications such as voice recognition, image recognition, and its growing awareness are some of the factors that will significantly influence deep learning market growth in this region. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for deep learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing collaboration among vendors
- Increasing investments in deep learning
- Growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adapteva Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Sensory Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
