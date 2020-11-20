Blue Diamond Resorts Announces Opening of Starfish Cayo Guillermo Resort

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective December 10, 2020, Blue Diamond Resorts will commence operations of Starfish Cayo Guillermo in Cuba. The all-inclusive resort, formerly known as Club Cayo Guillermo, will welcome guests for a safe and relaxing vacation in paradise with updated rooms and modernized amenities. The opening of Starfish Cayo Guillermo will mark the Canadian owned-and-operated resort management group's 20th property in Cuba.



"We are excited to welcome Starfish Cayo Guillermo to the Blue Diamond Resorts family and offer our unique service standards and updated amenities to guests of this popular hotel," said Mohamad Fawzi, Managing Director, Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba.

Nestled on the pristine shores of Cayo Guillermo, Starfish Cayo Guillermo is surrounded by lush gardens and open-air spaces providing a peaceful atmosphere for guests of all ages to enjoy a relaxing escape. With modern updates to common areas, restaurants and the majority of its 296 rooms, Starfish Cayo Guillermo provides a variety of accommodation options to suit every vacation style, from romantic couples retreats to memorable family getaways, including two exclusive houses located in a secluded section of the resort.

With its picturesque white-sand beaches, crystal-clear, shallow waters and immense sand dunes, Cayo Guillermo offers sunseekers the perfect setting for their next vacation. From relaxing on the immaculate beach to enjoying water sports including kitesurfing at the Cayo Guillermo International Kite Center located next door and visiting nearby dive sites, the tropical island of Cayo Guillermo affords visitors an abundance of fun in the Jardines del Rey archipelago of central Cuba.

The company's Safety-Assured Vacationsprogram safeguards both guests and staff members with nine pillars of protection including new physical distancing guidelines, increased staff training, a 360° Clean Approach for all common areas and Diamond Clean Guest Rooms, where each touchpoint is thoroughly disinfected.

To book a vacation in paradise at Starfish Cayo Guillermo, consult your preferred travel agent or tour operator or visit www.starfishresorts.com.

