GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Signs Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Canada Covering Reseller Network Nationwide

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), a leader in Swiss hosted secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to report that it has signed a nationwide distribution agreement with SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX), a leading business process services company.

The distribution agreement with SYNNEX Canada covers all of Canada and makes available GlobeX's Sekur secure email and messaging solutions to SYNNEX.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data, said: "We are very happy to have signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Canada for our Sekur Swiss-hosted communications solution suite, which includes secure email, secure file share and secure messaging. We look forward to demonstrating the unique technology and privacy advantages of Sekur to SYNNEX Canada's resellers."

"Whether you are an SME, an Enterprise or a government organization, you need protection from email cyber-attacks and data theft. Our strength in using proprietary technology and Swiss privacy laws puts us in a unique position to provide true privacy and security. GlobeX is here to provide the best protection and privacy to all documents, emails and instant message communications." Ghiai said.

Sekur, the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, includes encrypted messaging and voice recording transfer with self-destruct timer, an encrypted email account and a secure file transfer solution. All data is secured using GlobeX's proprietary encryption technology and is hosted exclusively in Switzerland for ultimate privacy.

Sekur includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. Using SekurSend®, a user can send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, with complete privacy and security because the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland.

One of the many privacy and security features of Sekur is that the user does not register with their phone number, eliminating a significant loophole in security and privacy.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications from cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

About SYNNEX Corporation?

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises.? SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at?www.synnex.com.?

About SYNNEX Canada Limited

SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading distributor of technology products to resellers and system builders across Canada. Committed to driving growth and profitability for its resellers and vendor partners, SYNNEX Canada offers great product selection at competitive prices and supports customers with dedicated sales resources, unique financial services, expert technical support, progressive e-business tools and fast and accurate delivery with warehouses in key cities. For more information, visit synnex.ca.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of?SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg.?U.S.?Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.?

