The new cleanroom technology equipment market research from Technavio indicates Neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Emphasis on Safety of Working Personnel," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The demand for better-quality products and the emphasis on safety of working personnel are the key factors fueling the growth of this market. The development of new biologics and their increasing use in the medical devices industry, along with growing demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, is also driving the expansion of the market. The demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is anticipated to aid market growth during the forecast period. In both these industries, production should be geared toward effective control of any contamination, whether from people, raw materials, or finished products along with process plant and equipment and accommodating services. Cleanroom technology serves the purpose as it enables a controlled environment to arrest contamination from pollutants such as dust, microbes, airborne particles, chemical vapor, and water vapor.

As the markets recover, Technavio expects the cleanroom technology equipment market size to grow by USD 1.36 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The cleanroom technology equipment market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.14%.

The increasing number of biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing is contributing to the cleanroom technology equipment market by the consumables segment.

Some of the consumables are gloves and sleeves, facemasks, coveralls and coats, hoods and beard covers, and overshoes and overboots.

The cleanroom technology equipment market share growth by the consumables segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the equipment segment.

Regional Analysis

37% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growing adoption of technologically advanced medical equipment, the increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, and the rising number of COVID-19 cases. will significantly drive cleanroom technology equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China is the key market for cleanroom technology equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe.

Notes:

The cleanroom technology equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The cleanroom technology equipment market is segmented by Product (Consumables and Equipment) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alpiq Holding Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Ardmac, Azbil Corp., Clean Air Products, CME Corp., Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd., Exyte Group, Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Taikisha Ltd.

