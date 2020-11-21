Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2020) - BB1 Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: BBA.P) ("BB1" or the "Corporation"), announces that due to the restrictions and guidelines on public gatherings just issued this afternoon by the Ontario government, the Corporation will be hosting its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") this coming Monday November 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. (EST) virtually. Any shareholder who wishes to attend the Meeting may only attend virtually by teleconference using the toll-free dial-in number 1-866-440-8936 and the conference ID 8266555.

About BB1 Acquisition Corp.

The Corporation is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and is a capital pool company listed on the TSXV. The Corporation has no commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. For further information please see the final prospectus of the Corporation dated October 5, 2018, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Shefsky

Chief Executive Officer

(416)-366-4200

Cautionary Notes

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

