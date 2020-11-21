The global receipt printers market size is poised to grow by USD 275 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing use of POS receipts is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global receipt printers' market during the forecast period. Receipt printers in the retail sector are used as marketing tools to offer a more personal and interactive experience to customers. Businesses use these consumer receipts to create brand awareness and increase brand loyalty among the customers that include logo and website promotion and communication via email and these receipts can draw the attention of the consumers by printing dynamic receipts upon installing a software. These factors will help increase the growth of the receipt printer market during the forecast period.

The major receipt printer market growth came from the retail segment. This sector includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, gas stations, specialty stores, and mass merchandise stores.

North America was the largest receipt printer market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the high concentration of organized retail outlets and supermarkets and the rapid growth of quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

The global receipt printer market is fragmented. BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Boca Systems Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., NCR Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this receipt printer's market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global receipt printers market 2020-2024 is expected to have a neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Waterproof and dustproof receipt printers will be a Key Market Trend

With the increasing popularity of receipt printers, their use is increasing across varying applications and so is the environment of its usage. For instance, certain businesses, including pharmacies, outdoor retail, healthcare, athletics, and professional landscaping cannot avoid encountering liquids. These factors encouraged the advent of waterproof and dustproof receipt printers and several manufacturers are investing in this sector. This will further drive the growth of this industry during the forecast period.

Receipt Printers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist receipt printers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the receipt printers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the receipt printers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of receipt printers market vendors

