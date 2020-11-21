The global semiconductor chip packaging market size is poised to grow by USD 365.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing use of semiconductors in the automobile sector will drive the growth of this industry during the forecast period. A variety of semiconductor ICs are used in automotive products such as GPS, airbag control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), power doors and windows, infotainment, automated driving, and collision detection technology. Apart from these factors the increase in car production, will also boost the demand for electronic devices. This in turn will indirectly trigger the demand for semiconductor chip packaging during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major semiconductor chip packaging market growth came from the OSAT segment due to the development of new technologies such as fan-out wafer-level packaging.

APAC was the largest semiconductor chip packaging market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the presence of several semiconductor manufacturing units and the increasing demand for semiconductor ICs.

The global semiconductor chip packaging market is fragmented. Amkor Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., Greatek Electronics Inc., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., nepes Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd., Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this semiconductor chip packaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global semiconductor chip packaging market 2020-2024 is expected to have a negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increase in the size of silicon wafers will be a key market trend

The shift to longer diameter wafers reduces the cost of manufacturing semiconductor ICs by nearly 20%-25%. Recent semiconductors have increased the size of the silicon wafers from 100 mm to 300 mm because of the above-mentioned reason. This trend is expected to gather further momentum during the forecast period as companies are investing a substantial amount in constructing and upgrading fabs to manufacture 300-mm wafers. With the success of this, there are few recent advancements where the industry is planning to develop 450-mm wafer technology, which will also have a positive impact on the semiconductor chip packaging market.

Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor chip packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor chip packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor chip packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor chip packaging market vendors

