CEO of Thrive and Podcast Host Lou Diamond Partners with Multi-Media Platform AIMeCAST to Create New Podcast

The New Podcast, Called "Why They Listen" is Already Attracting a Number of Interesting and Knowledgeable Guests

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2020 / The founders of AIMeCAST, a multi-media platform and enterprise communication company, are pleased to announce that global speaker, CEO of Thrive and popular podcast host Lou Diamond has partnered with them to create a new podcast called "Why They Listen."

To learn more about the new podcast, please check out https://www.aimecast.com/resources/why-they-listen.

As a spokesperson for AIMeCAST noted, with his experience as a dynamic speaker and master connector, Diamond was the ideal choice to collaborate with the platform to help create the new podcast. For over two decades, Diamond has been a performance mentor and top sales performer, and through his work in podcasts and as a TV host, he understands what it takes to create interesting and engaging podcasts that will attract a number of listeners.

The new "Why They Listen" podcast will nicely complement the other services that AIMeCAST provides. Since its inception, the AIMeCAST platform has enabled business owners to upload multimedia podcasts-both audio and visual-on a branded app that is tailored to the specific company.

The founders of AIMeCAST understand that email is not the only way enterprises can communicate with their team, and they also realize that building a sense of community can be challenging, especially in large companies.

This knowledge inspired them to create AIMeCAST and provide a secure platform that improves communication among teams, all through the power of engaging podcasts made by colleagues for colleagues.

"First, we will develop a branded app tailored to your company needs," the spokesperson noted, adding that the second step involves creating channels and series on the platform to help organize content by audience or topic.

"Next, upload your new podcast to the app - usually in just seconds - and then share it with your team."

Since the launch of AIMeCAST, the spokesperson noted, the enterprise clients have seen a definite boost in employee engagement on the platform. Now, with the new podcast series "Why They Listen," the team from AIMeCAST hopes to reach even more listeners with interesting and thought-provoking guests.

About AIMeCAST:

