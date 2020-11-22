Another strong week for our ATX, which went 3,83 per cent up to 2502. FACC gained more than 23 per cent. News came from Strabag, Vienna Insurance Group, Vienna Airport, Rosenbauer, Porr, Uniqa (2), Kapsch TrafficCom (2), FACC (2), Semperit, Do&Co, Wolftank-Adisa and Marinomed. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 3,83% to 2.502,67 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -21,47%. Up to now there were 105 days with a positive and 122 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 22,5% away, from the low 53,46%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,42%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,54%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 23,4% in front of DO&CO 19,46% and Uniqa 12,75%. And the following stocks performed worst: Frequentis -4% in front ...

