betFIRST Introduces Endorphina Games

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST have recently welcomed Endorphina, a new game provider to their ever-growing casino portfolio. For the first time, their Belgian customers will have access to the best titles Endorphina have to offer.



betFIRST is one of the leading platforms for the most popular casino games on the market and they are continually seeking the best providers to include in their selection. Endorphina's products align seamlessly with betFIRST's existing games, boasting titles such as Lucky Dice 1, Ancient Troy Dice and Voodoo Dice.

Customers are swaying towards more innovative yet user-friendly games and for this reason betFIRST are very selective when it comes to choosing the correct partnerships. Endorphina seems to fit the bill - they are known for their state-of-the-art software and contemporary slot game designs that betFIRST customers have now grown accustomed to.

betFIRST CEO Alexis Murphy added: "We're thrilled to be bringing Endorphina on board as part of our ongoing commitment to our customers. Their range includes some of the most entertaining games on the market and we're sure they'll bring lots of fun to our Belgian players."

This development is another step in betFIRST's journey to become the leading provider of online casino games in Belgium.



Contact: pr@betfirst.be



