New Savanta ComRes survey reveals Pandemic-battling Brits put family life at top of the poll

WARWICK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest research shows COVID has made people in Lockdown Britain most thankful for their family out of all options polled. In a world haunted by the current Pandemic, the new survey also reveals that 70% of those questioned admitted being thankful was important to them.

The Savanta ComRes poll was commissioned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and results were announced following a global video message on gratitude by Russell M Nelson, the 96-year-old retired heart surgeon who is revered as a prophet by the Church's more than 16.5 million members (188,000 live in the UK).

Despite 2020 being one of the most miserable in recent history, the poll shows 43% of the 2000 people questioned said they were as grateful for their lives as they were in 2019. Three in then (30%) of those polled were more thankful in 2020.

Social distancing rules have frustrated many this year, and those surveyed were no exception, with 30% saying they would normally thank a family member or friend through physical contact such as a hug or a handshake.

This year, half (52%) of those questioned said they now thanked people by texting or phoning. For those close to hand, a conversation from a safe distance would suffice. One in seven would also say a prayer of thankfulness about someone they wanted to express their gratitude for.

Friends play an important part in Lockdown Britain it seems, with more than a quarter (27%) rating pals in the top three category of things to be grateful for. Pets were also highly valued, with 17% rating pets in their top three, agreeing that their life was enhanced by their animals. More than one in ten (12%) were simply grateful to have their tellies (putting TVs in their top three).

Nine per cent of people in the UK said they were most grateful to God. A figure lower than those polled in other European countries such as Italy, Spain and France. A miserable two per cent told pollsters they were not grateful for anything at all!

In his worldwide message, President Russell M Nelson joins other faith leaders who have used words of encouragement during the COVID -19 pandemic. The renowned medical pioneer prescribed what he describes as "the healing power of gratitude."

"As a doctor, I know the value of good therapy," he said as he called for an outpouring of messages of thanks on social media channels.

"I invite you - just for the next seven days - to turn social media into your own personal gratitude journal. Post every day about what you are grateful for, who you are grateful for, and why you are grateful.

"At the end of seven days, see if you feel happier and more at peace. Use the hashtag GiveThanks. Working together, we can flood social media with a wave of gratitude that reaches the four corners of the earth."

Watch Russell M Nelson's video message:

https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/president-nelson-gratitude-message